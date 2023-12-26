30 countries keen on partnership ties with BRICS: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The leaders of BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries met for the first time in St Petersburg, Russia, on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in July 2006. In September 2006, the group was formalised as BRIC during the 1st BRIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which met on the sidelines of the General Debate of the UN Assembly in New York City. In 2010, South Africa was included in the bloc, making it the BRICS grouping.