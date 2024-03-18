6 killed in roof collapse in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least six persons of a family, including two children, were killed after the roof of their room collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

The tragic incident occurred in the Raghzai area in the South Waziristan tribal district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 10 persons were injured in the incident, and they have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital, police said, adding that the condition of those injured is stated to be critical.