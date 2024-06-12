9-month pregnant Japanese woman cooks & stores a month's dinner for hubby who gets slammed on internet

A man from Japan faced backlash on the internet after his wife who was at the peak of her pregnancy i.e., in her ninth month, prepared dinner for 30 days before going into labour. Yes, you read it right.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the woman posted on X that she had made the meals in advance of her due date on May 21, as she would be returning to her parents' home for post-partum recovery. The woman said that she was concerned that her husband wouldn't eat well, is the reason why se cooked a month's food and put them in the freezer for her hubby.

While select netizens appreciated her move, many others stressed that men must have basic household skills. A web user was quoted by the media house as saying: “What kind of husband allows his heavily pregnant wife to prepare a month’s worth of dinners? Does he usually do nothing at home? Isn’t it just spoiling him?”