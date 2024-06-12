9-month pregnant Japanese woman cooks & stores a month's dinner for hubby who gets slammed on internet

A man from Japan faced backlash on the internet after his wife who was at the peak of her pregnancy i.e., in her ninth month, prepared dinner for 30 days before going into labour. Yes, you read it right.
According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the woman posted on X that she had made the meals in advance of her due date on May 21, as she would be returning to her parents' home for post-partum recovery. The woman said that she was concerned that her husband wouldn't eat well, is the reason why se cooked a month's food and put them in the freezer for her hubby.
While select netizens appreciated her move, many others stressed that men must have basic household skills. A web user was quoted by the media house as saying: “What kind of husband allows his heavily pregnant wife to prepare a month’s worth of dinners? Does he usually do nothing at home? Isn’t it just spoiling him?”
“Is your husband an junior school kid? Can he not prepare his own meals?” another asked. A section of some other netizens went on to blame the woman while saying that such "dutiful wives" fuel the culture that cultivates immature, domestically incapable men.
On her X post, the pregnant woman also said that she took this step as her husband returns home late post work, and that he has always been understanding and supportive towards her during the nine months of her pregnancy.
Not just Japan, the controversy that started with the woman's X post also reached China. “This Japanese woman is really bizarre. She is pregnant and acting as her husband’s maid. How did her husband eat before he married?” asked a netizen.
A Chinese national was also quoted by the media house as stating, “Isn’t it the same in all East Asian countries? When my mum came to stay with me abroad to help with the baby, she forgot to prepare meals for my dad. He survived on steamed buns and noodles for three months, even losing muscle mass."
Another social media user said, “Men really do not last long without their wives’ care. If we had returned a few months later, we might have found only a mummy at home."
Published 12 June 2024, 11:16 IST