90-feet tall Hanuman statue unveiled in Texas; now 3rd tallest in United States

It also says that the "project in its entirety is the vision of His Holiness Sri Chinnajeeyar swamiji".

"Let’s bring the vision of North America’s tallest Hanuman Statue to life, and together, let’s continue to create a world filled with love, peace, and devotion," it further adds.

The tallest statue in the US is the Statue of Liberty, which stands at a height of 151 metres. The second-tallest one is the Pegasus and Dragon statue (110 feet) at the Gulfstream Park in Florida.

The Statue of Union is set to replace the Our Lady of the Rockies statue as the third tallest in the US, which stands at 88.6 feet.

In other news, a carnival float featuring a Hindu temple for the India Day Parade in New York City had sparked controversy, with a number of groups calling it anti-Muslim and saying it should be removed from the event.

The float depicted a temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram, which was consecrated earlier this year on a site in Ayodhya, India. But the temple site has long been bitterly contested between Hindus and Muslims, and in the early 1990s a mosque that stood there was razed by a Hindu fundamentalist mob.