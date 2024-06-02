93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch marries for fifth time

American businessman and media mogul Rupert Murdoch married for the fifth time on Saturday, reported news agency AFP. 93-year-old Murdoch tied the knot with Elena Zhukova (67), a retired molecular biologist.
The wedding took place on Saturday at Murdoch's California vineyard and estate, called Moraga. Pictures from the wedding were shared by publications owned by the media tycoon.
According to news reports, guests at the high-profile wedding included Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots US football team, and his wife Dana Blumberg.
Murdoch's 'happening' married life
Rupert Murdoch was first married to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant in 1956. The couple later got divorced in 1960.
He was with his second wife Anna Torv, a newspaper reporter, for more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999. Months later, Murdoch married Wendi Deng. The marriage ended in 2013.
The fourth time he was married to model Jerry Hall in 2016, and the duo got divorced in 2021. Murdoch has six children from his different marriages.
Published 02 June 2024, 16:49 IST