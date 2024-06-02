93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch marries for fifth time

American businessman and media mogul Rupert Murdoch married for the fifth time on Saturday, reported news agency AFP. 93-year-old Murdoch tied the knot with Elena Zhukova (67), a retired molecular biologist.

The wedding took place on Saturday at Murdoch's California vineyard and estate, called Moraga. Pictures from the wedding were shared by publications owned by the media tycoon.

According to news reports, guests at the high-profile wedding included Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots US football team, and his wife Dana Blumberg.