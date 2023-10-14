A million Gazans have nowhere to hide from coming Israeli troops

Mohammed Dawoud had already been sheltering in a UN-run school in Gaza City for days when news began to spread through the crowded classrooms that Israel had called for a broader evacuation to the south of the enclave.

Huddled in the playground because the building was full, he struggled to separate rumor from reality. Phone lines were patchy, the power was out and air strikes were thundering all around. In any case, the 31-year-old had two adult brothers with cerebral palsy to consider. The family had left their home with a few bags after a previous evacuation call and didn’t know where else to go. He decided to stay put.

“It’s dangerous to move south. It’s too far,” he said by telephone, voice listless, before the connection dropped.