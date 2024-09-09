Abducted Tanzanian opposition official found dead, acid poured on face

Nairobi: The body of a senior Tanzanian opposition official abducted from a bus by armed men was found on the outskirts of commercial capital Dar es Salaam with signs he had been beaten and acid had been poured on his face, his party said.

The killing of Ally Kibao, a member of the secretariat of the main opposition CHADEMA party, may taint the reformist image of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has tried to ease repression since succeeding John Magafuli who died in office three years ago.

Kibao's body was found on Saturday morning, a day after two armed men removed him from a bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to the north-eastern port city of Tanga, CHADEMA chairman Freeman Mbowe told journalists late on Sunday.