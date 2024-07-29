Absolutely no reason why Kamala Harris should not win: Salman Rushdie

"And it's not even a week. We can do this. We just have to believe it.” Rushdie called on people across the country, including the writer community, to "use every power we have, whether it's speaking out, writing, arguing, we've got to win this argument. And writers are pretty good at arguing. So I think we're going to do our best." Noting that the November 5 presidential election is just 100 days away, Rushdie said: “There's not a minute to lose,” as he urged “aunties” and extended families to mobilise and come out and vote in large numbers for Harris.