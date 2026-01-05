Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Actor Mickey Rourke launches GoFundMe to avoid eviction from LA home

According to People magazine, the actor has been served a notice to pay around USD 60,000 in back rent or vacate the house.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 06:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 06:30 IST
World newsHollywoodUSALos Angeles

Follow us on :

Follow Us