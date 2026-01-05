<p>Los Angeles: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oscars">Oscar</a>-nominated actor Mickey Rourke has launched a GoFundMe page to avoid eviction from his home.</p>.<p>According to <em>People magazine</em>, the actor has been served a notice to pay around USD 60,000 in back rent or vacate the house.</p>.'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy' documentary review: Harsh realities of LA's drug world.<p>The actor's GoFundMe page, titled "Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home" has raised USD 19,819 so far with a goal of USD 100,000.</p>.<p>The 73-year-old actor, known for movie roles such as <em>Diner</em>, <em>9½ Weeks</em> and <em>Rumble Fish</em>, wrote in the blurb that after he left acting for boxing, he was left with "lasting physical and emotional scars" and abandoned by “the industry that once celebrated him.” </p><p>“Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing.” Rourke is also known for <em>Angel Heart</em>, <em>Barfly</em>, <em>Sin City </em>and <em>The Wrestler</em>, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. </p>