After Iran’s barrage, Israel questions what might be next for war in Gaza Strip

Some analysts argued that the implications for Gaza would depend on whether Israel responded with a major counterattack against Iran. Others contended that Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip would be unaffected.

Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general and a former director of the Israeli military’s strategic planning division, said that if Israel responds with substantial force to the Iranian attack, it could spark a multifront war that would compel the Israeli leadership to move its attention away from Gaza.

In the case of a significant regional conflagration, Brom said, Israel might choose to delay its plans to invade Rafah, which Israeli officials describe as the last Hamas stronghold.

“It’s not comfortable for us to have simultaneous, high-intensity wars in multiple theaters,” Brom added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to send ground forces into Rafah, despite international pressure to back off the operation. On Sunday, an Israeli official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said that the Iranian attack would have no effect on the military’s plan to invade Rafah.

A large-scale direct confrontation with Iran could potentially bring the war in Gaza to a close, Brom said. But for the war to end in such a way, it would require a broader cease-fire that encompassed several parties, including Israel, Iran and the Iranian-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

“There’s an idea that in order to resolve a crisis, the situation first needs to become worse,” he said, explaining that an escalation followed by a comprehensive cease-fire with Iran might incline that country to push its regional proxies to stop fighting with Israel.

While the members of Israel’s war Cabinet did not issue a formal statement after meeting Sunday, a separate Israeli official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the talks, indicated that the country would respond to the Iranian assault — although there was considerable uncertainty as to when and how.