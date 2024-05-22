After Israel defense, US sees chance to entice Gulf allies on missile shield

Washington: The United States hopes defense meetings in Riyadh on Wednesday will help advance a long-standing goal of building a regional missile shield, bolstered by Israel's successful defense against waves of incoming Iranian missiles and drones last month, US officials say.

But it's unclear whether Gulf allies have the same confidence the US would rush to their defense, or if those allies are willing to take the steps needed to truly integrate their defenses in a region that has longed hedged its bets, according to former US officials and experts.

The May 22 meeting in Riyadh of the US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comes just over a month after the United States, Britain and other allies helped Israel knock down hundreds of missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis against commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Interceptions by US and British warships have also demonstrated the power of Western air defenses.

A senior US defense official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Gulf allies recognized that the successful defense of Israel was a result of years of defense integration among Israel's partners.

"It is not lost on (US Gulf allies) that the effectiveness of defending against that very substantial, high-end barrage by Iran was not just because of the individual capabilities of the countries - Israel, United States, the UK - but the fact that there is a substantial amount of integration among those countries," said the official.

RELUCTANCE TO SHARE

The last GCC meeting was in February 2023. It is not clear if the upcoming meeting will produce any agreements.

US officials have long acknowledged that many nations in the Middle East are reluctant to directly share sensitive defense information with each other, including radar data, given that it could reveal vulnerabilities.