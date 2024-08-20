After yacht sinks off Sicily, search continues for six missing

Palermo, Sicily: Rescue teams were getting ready in Sicily to resume a search for six missing people, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter, after a luxury yacht was struck by a violent storm and sank on Monday, killing one on board.

The British-flagged "Bayesian," a 56-metre-long (184-ft) sailboat, which was carrying 22 people, was anchored just off the port of Porticello when it was hit by ferocious weather. Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at Clifford Chance who represented Lynch in a long-standing trial in the US, were among the missing.

The wives of both men were also unaccounted for, said Salvatore Cocina, head of Civil Protection in Sicily.