All you need to know about the trial Donald Trump faces in Manhattan

New York: In just one week, Donald Trump will go on trial in Manhattan — the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted.

The trial, which will begin with jury selection and last up to two months, will oscillate between salacious testimony on sex scandals and granular detail about corporate documents.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, all of which are tied to the former president’s role in a hush-money payment to a porn actor, Stormy Daniels.

But that payoff is not the only hush-money deal that prosecutors plan to highlight. The prosecutors, from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, have accused Trump of orchestrating a broader scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election by purchasing damaging stories about him to keep them under wraps.

It is the first of Trump’s four criminal cases to go to trial — and it could be the only one to do so before Election Day.

Trump, who is again the presumptive Republican nominee for president, has denied all wrongdoing. He also assailed the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, for bringing the charges, accusing him of carrying out a politically motivated witch hunt. And he has attacked the judge presiding over the case, Juan M. Merchan.

Here are answers to some key questions about the trial:

What is Trump accused of?

The charges trace back to a $130,000 hush-money payment that Trump’s fixer, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. The payment, which Cohen said he had made at Trump’s direction, suppressed her story of a sexual liaison that she said she had with Trump.

Paying hush money is not always illegal.

But while serving as the commander in chief, Trump reimbursed Cohen, and how he did so constituted fraud, prosecutors say.

In internal records, Trump’s company classified the repayment to Cohen as legal expenses, citing a retainer agreement. Yet there were no such expenses, the prosecutors say, and the retainer agreement was fictional too.

Those records underpin the 34 counts of falsifying business records: 11 counts involve the checks, 11 center on monthly invoices Cohen submitted to the company, and 12 involve entries in the general ledger for Trump’s trust.

Why did prosecutors cite other hush-money payments?

Bragg’s office linked Trump to three hush-money deals. While Trump is indicted only in connection with the business records related to Daniels, the prosecutors most likely mentioned the other deals to begin the work of proving that Trump intended to conceal a second crime.

In addition to the indictment, the prosecutors filed a so-called statement of facts that referenced the other payoffs.

That document, common in complex white-collar cases, provides something of a road map for what the prosecutors could reveal at trial. And based on evidence presented to the grand jury, the document details the two hush-money deals involving The National Enquirer, which has long-standing ties to Trump.

The first involved the tabloid’s payment of $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to know that Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock. The publication later determined the claim to be untrue.

The National Enquirer also made a payment to Karen McDougal, Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1998, who wanted to sell her story of an affair with Trump during the 2016 campaign. She reached a $150,000 agreement with the tabloid, which bought the rights to her story to suppress it — a practice known as “catch and kill.”