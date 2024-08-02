Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War prisoner swap

Moscow/Ankara/Washington: US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan were released by Russia on Thursday as part of the biggest East-West prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War, a complex deal negotiated in secrecy for more than a year.

The White House said the US had negotiated the trade with Russia, Germany and three other countries. It involved 24 prisoners, including 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.

Germany confirmed they included Vadim Krasikov, convicted of murdering an exiled dissident in Berlin.

President Joe Biden hailed the deal as "a feat of diplomacy and friendship" and praised Washington's allies for their "bold and brave decisions".

"This would not have been possible without our allies," he said, adding: "Today is a powerful example of why it's vital to have friends in this world."

Biden said he owed a particular debt of gratitude to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who overcame his initial resistance to any release of Krasikov.