Amid Olympic games, telecom installations vandalised in France: Reports

Paris: Telecom installations belonging to French companies SFR and Bouygues Telecom have been vandalised, reported Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

SFR and Bouygues did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reports said cables in electrical cabinets had been cut in southern France, and that installations in the Meuse region near Luxembourg and the Oise area near Paris had been vandalised, affecting mainly fixed-line services.

Saboteurs targeted France's high-speed rail network on Friday with pre-dawn attacks on signal substations and cables, causing travel chaos hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.