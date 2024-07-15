An assassination attempt that seems likely to tear America further apart

Trump’s eldest son, his campaign strategist and a running mate finalist all attacked the political left within hours of the shooting even before the gunman was identified or his motive determined. “Well of course they tried to keep him off the ballot, they tried to put him in jail and now you see this,” wrote Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the former president.

But the Trump campaign seemed to think better of it, and the post was deleted. A memo sent out Sunday by LaCivita and Susie Wiles, another senior adviser, instructed Trump team members not to comment on the shooting.

Either way, the episode could fuel Trump’s narrative about being the victim of persecution by Democrats. Impeached, indicted, sued and convicted, Trump even before Saturday had accused Democrats of seeking to have him shot by FBI agents or even executed for crimes that do not carry the death penalty.

After being wounded at the rally, Trump, with blood staining his face, pumped his fist at the crowd and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

What exactly drove the gunman, who was quickly killed by Secret Service counter snipers, remained a matter of speculation. Identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, he was a registered Republican but had also given $15 to a progressive group on Biden’s Inauguration Day, more than three years ago. Authorities said they were still investigating his motive.

The shooting came at a time when the United States was deeply polarized along ideological, cultural and partisan lines — split, it often seems, into two countries, even two realities. More than at any time in generations, Americans do not see themselves in a collective enterprise but perceive themselves on opposite sides of modern ramparts.

The divisions have grown so stark that a Marist poll in May found that 47 per cent of Americans considered a second civil war likely or very likely in their lifetime, a notion that prompted Hollywood to release a movie imagining what that could look like.