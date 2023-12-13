JOIN US
Homeworld

Andre Braugher, Captain Raymond Holt of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', passes away at 61: Report

His portrayal of the no-nonsense stoic captain made him a hit in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'.
Last Updated 13 December 2023, 02:38 IST

Andre Braugher, best known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away on Monday at the age of 61.

Jennifer Allen, his publicist, confirmed the news of his death to Variety.

Braugher's portrayal of the no-nonsense stoic captain on the police procedural comedy series from 2013 to 2021 made him a fan favourite.

In the course of his career, Braugher also appeared in Homicide: Life on Street where he won an Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton. He won another Emmy for his role in Thief.

More to follow...

World newsEntertainment

