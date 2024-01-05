Anti-India activity will not be tolerated: Bangladesh home minister ahead of general elections

When asked about attacks on Hindus, who are a minority in Bangladesh, the country's home minister said, "The government has taken stern and prompt action against the miscreants." He continued, "We believe in secular ideals. We don't believe in majority or minority. Whenever there has been any atrocity, we have taken stern action against the culprits. The Hindus constitute nearly 10 per cent of the population." Claiming that the ratio of crime against the Hindus is much less when compared to the overall crime, he said “Unfortunately, those incidents (crimes against Hindus) get highlighted."

Speaking on general elections in Bangladesh, Khan stated that the country will have free and fair elections.