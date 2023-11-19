APEC over, Taiwan reports renewed Chinese military activity

The aircraft were accompanying Chinese warships carrying out "joint combat readiness patrols" it added.

Taiwan sent its own forces to monitor, the ministry said.

China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment. China says its activities near Taiwan are aimed at "collusion" between Taiwan separatists and the United States and to protect China's territorial integrity.

Taiwan's government, which has repeatedly offered talks with China, rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

Taiwan was a major focus of the Biden-Xi talks in San Francisco.

Xi told Biden during their four-hour meeting on Wednesday that Taiwan was the biggest, most dangerous issue in U.S.-China ties, according to a senior U.S. official.