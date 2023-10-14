Arab states say Palestinians must stay on their land as war escalates

The Israeli military on Friday warned civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours for their own safety, a signal that Israel could be launching a land invasion soon.

In response, Jordan's King Abdullah warned "against any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from all Palestinian territories or cause their internal displacement, calling for preventing a spillover of the crisis into neighbouring countries and the exacerbation of the refugee issue."

The head of the 22-member Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, urgently appealed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn "this insane Israeli effort to transfer the population".

The United States said this week it was talking to Israel and Egypt about the idea of safe passage for Gaza civilians.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "Civilians need to be protected. We do not want to see a mass exodus of Gazans."

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said the evacuation warning was "to temporarily move (people) south ... to mitigate civilian harm." He was speaking at an event at the U.N. with families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.

"The U.N. should be praising Israel for these precautionary actions," Erdan told U.N. diplomats at the Israel-hosted event. "For years, the U.N. has put its head in the sand in the face of Hamas's terror build-up in Gaza."

The fate of Palestinian refugees is one of the thorniest issues in the moribund peace process. Palestinians and Arab states say a deal should include the right of those refugees and their descendants to return, something Israel has always rejected.

In Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, Mariam al-Farra, a 36-year-old mother of two, said people displaced inside the enclave were crammed together without water, power or internet links.

"People are just saying we are all going to Sinai – that we are going to be forcibly displaced," she said. "We have nothing to do with any of this. We just want to live in peace."

Some Israeli statements have fuelled Arab apprehension.

An Israeli military spokesman said on Tuesday he would advise Palestinians to "get out" through the Rafah crossing on Gaza's southern border with Egypt. Israel's military issued a clarification stating the crossing was at that time closed.

The Rafah crossing is the main gateway for people in Gaza to the outside world. All the other exits lead to Israel.