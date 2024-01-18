As fighting intensifies in Southern Gaza, Palestinians flee hospital refuge

Jerusalem: Scores of displaced Palestinians fled the grounds of a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip as fighting raged Wednesday in and around the city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli military says it is trying to crush a Hamas stronghold.

Videos verified by The New York Times show families fleeing the hospital, Nasser Medical Center in Khan Younis, carrying duffel bags, backpacks and blankets as the sound of explosions reverberated. The Israeli military said this week that it had detected mortar fire aimed at its forces from the hospital complex, the largest in the southern Gaza Strip.

The fighting around the hospital underlines the dangers for civilians in southern Gaza as the Israeli military converges on Khan Younis. About 7,000 people were believed to have been sheltering on the hospital's grounds, the United Nations' humanitarian office said Wednesday, adding that an "intensification of hostilities" in the area also made it harder for patients and health workers to get access to the hospital.