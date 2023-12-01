JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 10 killed in Iraq roadside bomb attack

The sources said the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 22:25 IST

Follow Us

At least 10 people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack with roadside bombs and gunfire on a vehicle and rescuers in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province on Thursday evening, two security sources said.

The sources said the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling. Locals who arrived to the scene to help were then targeted with sniper fire, the sources said.

They did not elaborate further on possible motives for the attack.

Security forces announced the imposition of a curfew in the area and the search was ongoing to detain those responsible on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 November 2023, 22:25 IST)
IraqBomb BlastWorld

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT