At least 10 killed in Iraq roadside bomb attack

At least 10 people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack with roadside bombs and gunfire on a vehicle and rescuers in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province on Thursday evening, two security sources said.

The sources said the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling. Locals who arrived to the scene to help were then targeted with sniper fire, the sources said.