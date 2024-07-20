Home
At least 11 killed, 30 missing as bridge collapses in China due to heavy rain, flash floods

China's national fire and rescue authority said on Saturday it had dispatched a rescue team to the site that included 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 05:58 IST

Comments

At least 11 people were killed and 30 were missing after a bridge collapsed in China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday due to heavy rain and flash floods.

According to Chinese state media Global Times, 11 bodies were recovered from five vehicles that had fallen into the river below Danning Expressway in Zhashui County.

However, almost 20 vehicles are still missing, and 30 passengers are unaccounted for.

President Xi Jinping has taken cognisance of the accident and called for "all out" rescue efforts.

Xi said China is in a critical period for flood control and local governments must take responsibility to enhance monitoring and early warning.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published 20 July 2024, 05:58 IST
