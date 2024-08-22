At least eight migrants drown in river between Serbia and Bosnia

At least eight migrants drowned and more were missing when their boat capsized early on Thursday while attempting to cross the Drina river from Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the chief of the Bosnian rescue team said.

Vlada Rankic, the leader of the civil defence rescue team, told reporters a boat had overturned at around 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) during an illegal border crossing.

"We don't have precise information, eight bodies have been retrieved until now," Rankic told reporters, speaking near the site of the accident close to the Bosnian town of Bratunac.

He added that rescuers were searching for a mother and a baby. "Unfortunately, we don't think there will be survivors."

He said civil defence rescue teams, Bosnian and Serbian border police, divers and firefighters were deployed in search along the forested river banks.