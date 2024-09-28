At least six killed by bomb blasts in Somalia

Mogadishu: At six people were killed and 10 injured on Saturday by bomb explosions in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and a town in the country's Middle Shabelle region, police and witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear who had carried out the attacks, although Islamist militant group al Shabaab frequently orchestrates bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the Horn of Africa country.

The blast in Mogadishu involved a bomb-rigged car that was parked on a road near the National Theatre in Mogadishu, about one kilometre away from the president's office.