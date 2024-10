'Attempt to murder' case against Imran Khan, his party's KP province chief minister in Pakistan

Pakistan government charged incarcerated Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Gandapur with attempt to murder of Islamabad Capital Territory Police's constable Abdul Hameed, who was allegedly attacked by miscreants during PTI's D-Chowk protest on Friday night and died during treatment two days later.