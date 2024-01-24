Australia PM set to water down proposed tax cuts for wealthy

Sydney: Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that he would consult lawmakers to modify proposed tax cuts for higher earners, potentially breaking an election pledge in a decision likely to face strong resistance from the opposition.

The already-legislated tax cuts were due to abolish a 37 per cent tax band for those earning AD $120,000 ($78,960) to AD $180,000, as well as applying a 30 per cent tax rate to income between AD $45,000 and AD $200,000 which currently begins at 32.5 per cent.

Local media reported the 37 per cent band would be retained under the new proposal, with the saving redirected to those on middle and low incomes.

Albanese told a news conference he would be taking a revised proposal to Labour parliamentarians later on Wednesday, without elaborating further.