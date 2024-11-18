Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Australia police arrest former radio show host for alleged indecent assaults

Jones, a former coach of Australia's national rugby union team and a speech writer in the office of former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 00:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 00:19 IST
World newsAustraliasexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us