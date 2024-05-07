Australian woman pleads not guilty ahead of mushroom deaths murder trial

Sydney: An Australian woman on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the murder of three elderly people who died after allegedly consuming a lunch she prepared which contained poisonous mushrooms.

Erin Patterson, 49, is charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder, according to court documents.

Her case will be fast-tracked to the country's Supreme Court after a hearing at a local court on Tuesday, with a trial expected to be held in Melbourne. Patterson is currently being held at a women's prison.