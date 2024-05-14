Austrian court lets rapist Fritzl who raped, held daughter captive for 24 years move to regular prison

Vienna, Austria: An Austrian court said on Tuesday it had ruled that the country's most infamous living criminal, incestuous rapist Josef Fritzl, could be transferred to a regular prison from a prison psychiatric unit, but release from incarceration was unlikely.

Fritzl, who has now changed his name, raped his daughter whom he held captive for 24 years in a dungeon he built under his home, fathering seven children over the period.

The 89-year-old has been serving a life sentence in a prison unit for "mentally abnormal" inmates since his conviction in 2009 for incest, rape, enslavement, coercion and the murder by neglect of one of the children, a newborn boy.

While a transfer could, in principle, pave the way for Fritzl's conditional release from prison altogether, the court has said such a request was unlikely to be approved due to "special preventive reasons."

Fritzl's lawyer Astrid Wagner has said she would apply for such a release within a year of his transfer.

"He no longer poses a threat that requires being held in a forensic-therapeutic centre," the court said, using a more recent term for where he is being detained. It cited his advancing dementia and frailty as factors.

"In the same decision, the three-judge panel also ruled that a conditional release from regular custody, i.e. being freed, is not possible for special preventive reasons," the statement said, referring to the "unprecedented criminal energy" he used.