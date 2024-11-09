Back to the Trumpian world

Namaste Trump

The return of Trump will help further consolidate our strategic partnership with the US. Built on shared objectives and bi-partisan support, our relations have a strong institutional architecture and growing exchanges in diverse fields.

Economic engagement is a driving force with growing two-way trade and investment. Concerns about the impact of rising tariffs are justified, but if there is a differential with the China tariff, it could even be to our advantage. A deal on cross investments with Indian participation in the US economy and likewise from the US side in India will strengthen both volume and quality of our economic engagement. On immigration, there is likelihood of some impact but the appreciation that Trump has for professional Indians and their work culture and contribution to the US economy could be the basis for an India-preference for entry to the US.

Perhaps the most exciting cooperation is in defence and critical technology, which elevates our relations to a strategic dimension. Acquisitions of military hardware, production of defence platforms, provision of logistics facilities and exercises for interoperability of forces add to our capabilities and operations in the Indo Pacific region. We anticipate growing engagement in the Indo Pacific and Quad.

India's immediate neighbourhood had a mixed experience of US influence. In line with Trump’s approach towards a larger role for regional powers, consultations for harmonising of overall interests should be explored.

There is a perception that US interest in India stems largely from the countervailing force it provides in containing China. India's growing stature as a major economy that contributes to global development and peace and security and also in line with a deeper understanding of partnerships rather than insistence on alliances needs further elaboration in US policy circles.

The idea of America First will provide justification for many of the changes Trump wishes to bring to take the US to unchallenged global leadership. For India, this may be the moment to strike a deal to consolidate our most consequential strategic partnership with a due role in the emerging global order.

(The writer is a former diplomat and currently Professor of Diplomatic Practice at Jindal Global University)