Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh court orders report submission by November 28 in murder case against Hasina

On August 5, Hasina, 77, fled to India in the face of the violent protests against a controversial quota system in government jobs, which led to the death of hundreds of people since mid-July.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 09:12 IST
World newsBangladeshMurder caseSheikh Hasina

Follow us on :

Follow Us