Bangladesh crisis: India turns saviour for Hasina, protects her flight from possible danger

After unprecedented anti-government protests spanning over the past few weeks rocked Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was forced to step down from the post of Prime Minister on Monday, August 5. The widespread agitation culminated in Hasina escaping Bangladesh in a military flight and taking refuge in India for the time being.
India acted quickly in order to ascertain former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's safety after she departed Bangladesh amid largescale unrests. As Hasina boarded an Air Force plane to travel towards India, security agencies here readied themselves for any worst-case scenarios.
After radar equipment operated by the Indian Air Force identified a low-flying military jet from Bangladesh approaching the Indian border at 3 pm on Monday, defense officials permitted the aircraft to enter Indian airspace as they were informed of the fact that Hasina was on board, acording to a report by the Times of India. Two Rafale fighter jets from the 101 squadron at the Hashimara air base in West Bengal were stationed over Bihar and Jharkhand to offer protection, as per reports by news agency ANI.
Under tight surveillance from officials and with regular contact between the aircraft and security authorities of India, Hasina's flight travelled as planned. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and General Upendra Dwivedi, kept a close watch on the entire situation.
The aircraft carrying Hasina landed at the Hindan Air Base near Delhi at 5:45 pm on Monday. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Hasina after her arrival, and reportedly had an extensive discussion with her regarding the present scenario in Bangladesh and plans going forward.
As per latest reports, more than 100 people have been killed in violence across Bangladesh as unrest continued even after Sheikh Hasina's resignation on Monday. Scores of people infiltrated, vandalised and looted Hasina's residence after her departure. Apart from Hasina's residence Sudha Sadan, protesters also attacked and set fire to other government establishments.
Published 06 August 2024, 13:24 IST