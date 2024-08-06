Bangladesh crisis: India turns saviour for Hasina, protects her flight from possible danger

After unprecedented anti-government protests spanning over the past few weeks rocked Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was forced to step down from the post of Prime Minister on Monday, August 5. The widespread agitation culminated in Hasina escaping Bangladesh in a military flight and taking refuge in India for the time being.

India acted quickly in order to ascertain former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's safety after she departed Bangladesh amid largescale unrests. As Hasina boarded an Air Force plane to travel towards India, security agencies here readied themselves for any worst-case scenarios.

After radar equipment operated by the Indian Air Force identified a low-flying military jet from Bangladesh approaching the Indian border at 3 pm on Monday, defense officials permitted the aircraft to enter Indian airspace as they were informed of the fact that Hasina was on board, acording to a report by the Times of India. Two Rafale fighter jets from the 101 squadron at the Hashimara air base in West Bengal were stationed over Bihar and Jharkhand to offer protection, as per reports by news agency ANI.