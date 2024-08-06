Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Student protesters call for new govt under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
The political crisis in Bangladesh took a new shape on Monday after former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country. Protesters were seen entering the PM's official residence, looting and ransacking the same. A number of Indian airlines have cancelled their flights to Dhaka. Videos have been posted on social media on attacks on minorities following the protests, and students leaders were seen guarding places of worship for the minorities in the world. India, the US, and the UN are keeping a keen eye on the situation. Follow DH for more updates!
Bangladesh awaits interim government, army chief to meet protesters
02:5406 Aug 2024
India's border with Bangladesh secure: Bengal Guv
02:5406 Aug 2024
UN following situation in Bangladesh 'very closely'; calls for calm and restraint
09:2006 Aug 2024
Jamaat says their student leaders guarded temples of minorities throughout the night
অন্যান্য ধর্মাবলম্বী ও সংখ্যালঘু সম্প্রদায়ের আবাসন ও উপাসনালয়ের উপর হামলা করে যাতে কেউ সাম্প্রদায়িক সম্প্রীতি বিনষ্ট করতে না পারে, সেজন্য জামায়াতে ইসলামী ও ছাত্রশিবিরের নেতাকর্মীরা দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে রাতভর পাহারায় নিয়োজিত ছিলো। pic.twitter.com/KEEF6vO4wA
Md Yunus, who might be the chief advisor to the new Bangladesh govt, had earlier said in an interview with the Indian Express that he was 'hurt' India was calling the situation in Bangladesh as an 'internal' one. "If there is a fire in the brother’s house, how can I say it is an internal affair?," Yunus was quoted by the publication as saying.
Bangladesh's army chief will meet student protest leaders on Tuesday as the country awaits the formation of a new government a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent uprising against her rule.
Student leaders, who spearheaded a movement against job quotas that turned into a call for Hasina to resign, said early on Tuesday that they want a new interim government with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as its chief adviser.