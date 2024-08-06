Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Student protesters call for new govt under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh's army chief will meet student protest leaders on Tuesday as the country awaits the formation of a new government a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent uprising against her rule.

Student leaders, who spearheaded a movement against job quotas that turned into a call for Hasina to resign, said early on Tuesday that they want a new interim government with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus as its chief adviser.

-PTI