Bangladesh deposed PM Sheikh Hasina sued in 2013 'mass murder' case

Dhaka: An application was filed with a court in Bangladesh on Sunday to register a case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others, accusing them of carrying out a mass murder by indiscriminately firing on a rally organised in 2013 by Hefazat-e-Islam here.

Babul Sardar Chakhari, chairman of the Bangladesh People's Party (BPP), applied to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki-Al-Farabi, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The application accused them of the "mass murder" during the rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel on May 5, 2013.