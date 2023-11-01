Bangladesh PM Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed voted as new WHO regional director

"I would like to pay tribute to our outgoing Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, for her decade of service to the public health of our region. A special tribute as well for my fellow nominee in this race, Dr. Acharya. In his long and distinguished career, he has been an invaluable asset to @WHO- and I hope our region will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience. I look forward to building a healthier South-East Asia," she posted.