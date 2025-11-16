Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh tense ahead of ousted PM Hasina's verdict

Police and Rapid Action Battalion teams have been positioned around key government buildings and major intersections, leaving parts of the capital unusually quiet.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 16:33 IST
World newsprotestBangladeshSheikh HasinaDhaka

Follow us on :

Follow Us