Homeworld

Bangladesh tribunal set to deliver verdict against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; shoot-at-sight order against violent protesters in Dhaka

Know exactly what the verdict is going to be. They're televising it. They're going to convict her, and they'll probably sentence her to death, says her son Sajeeb Wazed
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 04:17 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 04:17 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh HasinaDhaka

