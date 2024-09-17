BAPS temple in New York vandalised; 'unacceptable', says India

The Indian consulate in New York has reacted sharply to reports of vandalism at BAPS Temple in Melville, New York.
Videos released on social media show expletives sprayed on the outer walls of the temple directed at India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act," the Indian consulate in New York said in a post on X.
"The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov must investigate this attack on the @BAPS Hindu temple in Melville, NY," the Hindu American Foundation said.
"Gurpatwant Pannun, of “Sikhs for Justice,” recently posted a video threatening Hindu and Indian institutions, including HAF, as the community event approaches. The vandalism is similar to that seen in attacks on temples in New York, California and Canada," the HAF also said in another post.
