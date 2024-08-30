Behind the arrest of Telegram boss, a small Paris cybercrime unit with big ambitions

Durov's lawyer said on Thursday it was "absurd" for him to be held responsible and that the app abided by European laws, echoing an earlier statement by Telegram itself. Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates judges consider there is enough evidence to proceed with the probe. Investigations can last years before being sent to trial or dropped. Durov is out on bail, but barred from leaving France.