Being Volodymyr Zelenskyy: How war has changed Ukraine's leader

They paint a portrait of a leader who has become tougher and more decisive, less tolerant of mistakes and even prone to paranoia, as he copes with round-the-clock stress and fatigue.

"This is a sleep-deprived regime," said Zelenskyy's former defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, adding that the president was often on the move around Ukraine and had a "grab bag" with a change of clothes and a toothbrush because he frequently didn't know where he'd be spending the night.

"This is the president's daily life - broken sleep. It is consultations at night and addresses to parliaments, senates ... regardless of the time," Reznikov said. "He's in stress mode 24 hours a day, seven days a week - it's a never-ending marathon."

There's little tolerance for the ill-prepared.

Zelenskyy will order officials and advisers out of the room if he feels they're not fully ready, according to a member of his team, who recounted how the president dismissed his aides in frustration during a meeting earlier this year to plan the information campaign surrounding the mobilisation drive.

"If he sees people aren't prepared or are contradicting each other, he'll say, get out of here. I don't have time for this," said the team member who was present at the meeting and requested anonymity to speak freely about Zelenskyy.

Many of the people interviewed spoke of being impressed by Zelenskyy's mental endurance and his ability to cope with his role as Ukraine's president, wartime commander-in-chief and bridge to the world.

"His memory is a huge strength. He keeps a large amount of information in his head, he very quickly grasps details and nuances," Reznikov said. "This gift accelerated his rapid mastery of the English language - I watched it."

Former minister Reznikov, who was dismissed by Zelenskyy in September 2023 after corruption scandals at his ministry that he denied any connection with, dismissed any suggestion that a former TV funnyman with scant geopolitical experience could take on the might of Vladimir Putin's Russia, whose forces overwhelmingly outnumber and outgun Ukraine's.

"I would apply Mark Twain's quote to President Zelenskyy," he added. "It's not the size of the dog in the fight; it's the size of the fight in the dog."

At the same time, Zelenskyy has grown increasingly "paranoid" about suspected Russian attempts to assassinate him and destabilise Ukraine's leadership, according to a senior European official who has held talks with the leader.

"And rightly so," the official added.

Playing piano with his...

Zelenskyy's grave appeals to the NATO summit this week present a stark counterpoint to the irreverent comedy sketches that sent audience into howls of laughter in years gone by.

One YouTube clip from 2016 shows Ukraine's future leader standing behind a piano with his trousers around his ankles, "playing" tunes despite his hands being nowhere near the keyboard, to the delight of the crowd.

"Of course he's changed over the past five years," said Andriy Shaykan, who studied with Zelenskyy at the Kryvyi Rih Economic Institute between 1995 and 2000. "He's become older, as a person upon whom an incredible burden is placed. He sleeps for a few hours a night. That huge pressure - it shows."

Zelenskyy grew up in the 1990s in Kryvyi Rih, a steelmaking city in central Ukraine that was consumed by economic turmoil and rampant crime after the breakup of the Soviet Union.