Biden and Trump notch more wins in primaries as they set sights on November rematch

Washington: US President Joe Biden and his rival and predecessor Donald Trump, the presumptive presidential nominees for their parties, have secured more delegates by winning their respective primaries, continuing their march towards a rematch in November.

Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, won in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio on Tuesday. Trump also won the Republican primary in Florida, where the Democrats are not holding a primary.

In Florida, Trump swept the Republican primary taking home all the 125 delegates.

Indian-origin former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who has now withdrawn from the race, got 14 per cent of the votes and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received four per cent of the votes in a low turnout. DeSantis has also withdrawn from the race.

“Trump demonstrated absolute dominance in the result. Polling for the general election shows that his dominance in Florida will continue until November. Florida is Trump Country,” said Trump senior adviser Brian Hughes.

In Arizona, Haley surprisingly received 20 per cent of the votes. Trump with 76.2 per cent of the votes bagged all the 43 delegates at stake. Arizona is considered to be a battleground state.

Now Trump has 1,623 delegates and Biden has 2,483 delegates.