Biden and Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries; put pressure on Haley to end her campaign

He lost to Jason Palmer in American Samoa.

“Joe Biden isn’t facing any major competition in the primary cycle, and has won all the Democratic contests so far tonight, CNN projects, as he gears up for a likely rematch with Trump in November,” CNN said.

Haley, 52, the former US envoy to the UN failed to make a mark Tuesday even as she showed strong support in the states of Vermont, where she won.

That victory, however, will do little to dent Trump's primary dominance.

Trump prevailed in most of the the Super Tuesday states: California, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Utah, Minnesota, Colorado, Arkansas and Maine.

Super Tuesday is an important phase of presidential primaries when the early contests are over, and voters from multiple states cast ballots in primaries timed to occur on the same date. Almost all the results were one-sided in favour of Trump except for Vermont, where the winning difference was about one per cent.

More than a third of all the Republican delegates were at stake on Super Tuesday, the biggest haul of any date on the primary calendar.

To win the presidential nomination of the Republican party, either of the two candidates needs 1,215 delegates, who are elected during the primaries.

Before Super Tuesday, Trump had 244 delegates in his kitty, while Haley had 43.

Speaking from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump claimed that 'we have a very divided country,' and vowed to unify it soon.

“This was an amazing night and an amazing day, it’s been an incredible period of time in our country’s history,” Trump said at his election night watch party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

'We have a very divided country. We have a country [where] a political person uses weaponisation against his political opponents,' he said.

He compared the state of the US political system to 'third-world countries'.

'Never happened here. It happens in other countries, but they're third-world countries. And in some ways, we're a third-world country.'

Talking up some of his achievements from his time in office, notably the half-built border wall between the US and Mexico, Trump claimed he delivered 'the safest borders in the history of our country' and went on to rail against what he described as 'migrant crime', without citing any evidence.

'And so the world is laughing at us, the world is taking advantage of us,' he said.