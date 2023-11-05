Biden and Xi set to navigate complex relations in upcoming meeting

In recent months, there have been indications of the US-China relationship stabilizing on the surface. Several factors contribute to this apparent flattening of the trajectory of relations. First, there is alignment in expectations, with neither Washington nor Beijing expecting immediate breakthroughs or dramatic improvements in relations. Second, leaders on both sides see the value in maintaining current tension levels. And third, intensive consultations between advisors to Biden and Xi have paved the way for this crucial meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.