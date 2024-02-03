Biden can't beat the MAGA meme machine online, says 'kingmaker' Clyburn

Columbia (South Carolina): President Joe Biden’s reelection bid won't be won by million-dollar ad buys or social media sound bites, says US Representative James Clyburn — the man who was key to Biden’s 2020 win.

Republican candidate Donald Trump’s supporters have built a “MAGA wall” online of memes and social media noise that is overwhelming news about Biden’s economic and policy wins, making it impossible to get Democrats’ message across, Clyburn said in a recent interview in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.

Clyburn, who at 83 is arguably the most influential Black political voice in the United States, says Biden's campaign needs to focus more attention on building a historic ground game filled with "voices and validators" who can energize voters and combat a looming disinformation campaign.

"If we are going to be successful in this campaign, we are going to have to have what I call hand-to-hand combat, boots on the ground. We are going to have to do what is necessary to circumvent, or smash through that MAGA wall that is being built on sound bites,” Clyburn said, referring to the acronym for Trump's Make America Great Again slogan.

Asked for comment, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "Crooked Joe Biden and his allies are scared because they know that no amount of excuses can explain away four years of misery and destruction under their watch."