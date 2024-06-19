Biden can’t ignore India's Pannun 'murder' plot in US: Top Democrat

The Biden administration shouldn’t prioritize its geopolitical relationship with India above insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold accountable those behind an alleged plot to assassinate an American citizen on US soil, a top Democratic senator said.

“It would be a huge mistake if the Biden administration let this slide,” Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview on Tuesday. “We need to apply our law — obviously — to our adversaries. But also we need to apply our standards and principles and laws to our friends and partners. Otherwise, we’d lose credibility.”

Van Hollen’s criticism of this facet of the US-India relationship is rare among President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats. He has also been outspoken in his disapproval of the administration’s policy toward Israel.

US prosecutors accused an Indian government agent last year of directing a plot to assassinate the American — a Sikh activist in New York, Gurpatwant Singh Pannum, who’s been labeled a terrorist by New Delhi. Prosecutors alleged that plan was part of a broader Indian effort to target critics abroad, including the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist earlier that year.