Biden, eyeing his legacy, signs executive orders on gun safety

Washington: US President Joe Biden, frustrated with congressional inaction on gun violence and seeking to secure the issue as part of his legacy, said Thursday that he was using his executive authority to improve school preparedness and to stem the tide of untraceable weapons and devices that make firearms more deadly.

Biden made the announcement at a packed and poignant ceremony in the East Room of the White House, where he was introduced by the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, Randall Woodfin. Woodfin’s brother was killed by gun violence, and his city has been grieving after a mass shooting left four people dead last week. Scores of activists and gun violence survivors attended.

The event was timed to the first anniversary of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which Biden created last year after signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major gun safety bill in nearly 30 years. It was also a chance for Biden to pass the baton to the official who heads that office: Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leaning into gun violence prevention as an issue as she campaigns to succeed Biden.

“We know how to stop these tragedies, and it is a false choice to suggest you are either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away,” said Harris, who spoke before Biden and who has said while campaigning that she owns a firearm for self-protection. “I am in favor of the Second Amendment, and I believe we need to reinstate the assault weapons ban.”

She was referring to a provision in the 1994 crime bill, spearheaded by Biden when he was a senator, that banned certain types of military-style assault weapons for 10 years. The ban expired in 2004, when Congress refused to renew it.

The executive orders, which Biden signed at the conclusion of the ceremony, do not have the force of law. Should former President Donald Trump win the White House in November, he could easily reverse them.

One established a new task force to assess the threat posed by untraceable weapons known as ghost guns, including 3D-printed firearms, as well as by conversion devices that can turn semiautomatic guns into military-style machine guns.

The other directs top federal officials to evaluate research on how to conduct effective and age-appropriate active-shooter drills that will not traumatize students. Sari Kaufman, who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said she welcomed that effort.