Biden must again prevent a wider Middle East war

So far, Biden seemed to be successful in deterring Iran from escalating and expanding the war. When Iran-backed militias killed three American service members in Jordan, the US retaliated with force but also restraint, hitting only Iranian assets outside of Iran. Tehran, for its part, signaled that it would also discipline itself — although the extent of its control over its proxies remains an open question.

It was instead Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who initiated this month’s round of escalation. Without informing Biden, he sent warplanes to destroy part of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria, killing several top commanders. This attack on the consulate breached the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which deems diplomatic missions “inviolable.”

The mullahs had to answer this strike or look weak to Tehran’s proxy militias and Iranians, many of whom already loathe their regime. The only question was how. The retaliation had to be large enough to allow Iran to pose as decisive, but limited enough not to invite an even larger response from Netanyahu, who often seems to view a wider war as one scenario for him to stay in power.

How, then, did the actual Iranian retaliation stack up? The barrage of drones and missiles was huge, and the first direct attack from the Iranian homeland (as opposed to proxy forces in Lebanon, say) against Israeli soil. But Tehran knew that its airborne swarm would travel for hours before crashing into one of the world’s most sophisticated air-defense systems — Israel’s Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling. Moreover, Israel wouldn’t be alone; its American and even Arab allies would help defend it, as they did.

The final tally, therefore, was as limited as Tehran had probably predicted: minor damage and about a dozen injuries from falling shrapnel, with one girl in critical condition but nobody (as of this writing) dead. The Israeli, American, Jordanian and other air defenses had shot down 99% of the incoming ordnance.

So you can call the Iranian retaliation for the preceding Israeli strike massive or limited. But the mullahs signaled that they intended the latter. Invoking the United Nations Charter, Iran’s mission to the UN tweeted that “the matter can be deemed concluded” and practically pleaded (in all-caps) with Biden that “the US MUST STAY AWAY!”

Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners may now be tempted to escalate further. Before the Iranian retaliation, he had warned that Israel would answer any hit on Israeli soil with strikes against the Iranian homeland. That in turn would force an Iranian response, while strengthening the hand of those in the regime pushing for Iran to sprint toward turning its enriched uranium into nuclear warheads.