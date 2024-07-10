Biden, NATO members poised to unveil new Ukraine aid at summit

November's US elections could presage a sharp change in Washington's support for Ukraine and NATO. Republican candidate Donald Trump, 78, has questioned the amount of aid given to Ukraine in its battle against Russia's invasion, as well as US support for allies generally.

Zelenskyy on Capitol Hill

Hoping to change the course of the grinding conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants NATO to send more weapons and money and offer security guarantees.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives and some of the committees involved in defense, spending, diplomacy and national security who will vote on future aid for his country. He is expected to thank them for $175 billion already approved since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Zelenskyy is attending the NATO summit as a guest but Ukraine ultimately wants to join the alliance to ward off further future attacks by Russia.

That won't happen any time soon. Candidates have to be approved by all members, some of which are wary of provoking a direct conflict with Russia.

Reuters reported last month that two Trump advisers had presented Zelenskyy with a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine - if Trump wins the election - that involves telling Kyiv it will only get more US weapons if it enters peace talks.

Any such talks appear a long way off. In an impassioned speech in Washington on Tuesday evening, Zelenskyy said the losses from the war were "difficult" and seeing dead children "you want to kill Putin at this moment."

In Congress, dozens of Trump's closest allies have voted repeatedly against assisting Zelenskyy's government, although Democrats and more internationally focused Republicans have worked together to approve the existing aid levels.