Biden not giving up on Gaza ceasefire, hostages, White House says

He acknowledged challenges in getting both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar across the line and said Hamas and Sinwar in particular "don't want to do a deal."

"But we're determined to keep at it," Sullivan said.

The United States has worked to contain tensions in the region since Hamas' attack inside Israel from Gaza on October 7 led to a nearly yearlong Israeli retaliation on the coastal strip.

The simmering conflict with Hezbollah at Israel's northern border has spiked on and off since October 7 and it is spiking now, he said.

"But we have averted it in those previous spikes, and I believe that we can still find a path forward to get de-escalation between Israel and across that northern border between Israel and Lebanon and bring about a diplomatic solution that allows people to return to their home," Sullivan said.